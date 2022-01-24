Timing of Bawumia’s visit to Apiate could’ve been disastrous – Security analyst

Adam Bonaa, security analyst

A Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has expressed concerns about the timing of the vice president’s visit to the scene where the explosion occurred in Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region.

He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday, January 24 that the Police had declared the place a crime scene that had not been cordoned off at the time of the declaration but allowed the vice president to storm the exact location just a few hours after the explosion had occurred.



“The police jumped ahead of themselves and even declared the place a crime scene that has not even been cordoned off. This is the same place we allowed the Vice President to go, it could have been disastrous,” he said.



During his visit to the place on Friday, January 21, the Vice President assured that efforts were being made to rebuild the Apiate community which had been devastated by the explosion on Thursday, January 20.



He said, "Government on its part is going to do everything to support the family, to support those who have been injured. Thankfully, the Ambulance Service played a major role in the rescue.



"For the houses that have been destroyed, we are already beginning to think about how to rehabilitate and rebuild for the community.



“The president has given us the directive, I have spoken to the State Housing Cooperation inclusion with the Mining companies here we will quickly try to put in place the facilities that will help those who have been displaced.

“Government is fully engaged in all these processes and we are going to see to it that the people are taken care of.”



The Police had said its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality."