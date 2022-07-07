Timing of pre-tertiary education teacher strike 'not too good'– Deputy labour minister

Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Bright Wireko-Brobby

The Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Bright Wireko-Brobby, has said that the timing of the strike by pre-tertiary education teachers is not so good.



He explained that the timing is bad wrong because the economic situation in the country has put the government in a very precarious situation, citinewsroom.com reports.



Wireko-Brobbey, therefore, urged the teachers to go back to their classrooms and give the government sufficient time to address their needs.

“Government is in a very dire situation, so we explained to them that the times are not too good, and therefore we were pleading with them. We recognize the fact that they have a legitimate concern, but the timing is not too good, and therefore we have heard them and they should go back to the classrooms while we continue to look at our books and see what we can do for them.



“They have said they will go and do more consultations and come back to us, but they wish that if we also have some definitive positions, we should call them, and they are ready anytime to meet with us,” he said.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union commenced nationwide strike action on Monday, June 4, 2022.



The strike according to the leadership of the teacher unions, is a resultant of the failure of the government to meet their demands for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



“We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike, having gone passed the June 30, 2022 deadline we gave the government for the payment of Cost-of-Living-Allowance. Consequently, we have decided to embark on a Strike Action, effective today, Monday, July 4, 2022.

“By this, we are informing the general public that, we are withdrawing all our services in all the Pre-tertiary educational space. (Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff),” the group stated in a press release.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered that all schools should remain open as the government negotiates with the teacher unions.



