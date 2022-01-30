Tipper Truck runs over 2 siblings in Tamale

File photo

Reports reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that two children have been run over by a Tipper Truck numbered NR-153-20 at Kalpohin Estates in the Northern regional capital of Tamale.

The sad incident is said to have occurred on Friday, January 28, 2022.



According to an eyewitness of the gory accident, the two children who were run over were pillion riders on a motorbike been ridden by their auntie.



But they were crossed by a bicycle rider and in order to avoid crashing, the rider applied brakes.

The children who were pillion riders as a result fell from the motorbike and were run over by a tipper truck just behind them.



The demise of the children has left people in a state of shock in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.