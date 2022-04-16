0
Tipper truck crashes into ‘trotro’ on Aflao road, 14 injured

Accident.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 The injured persons are however receiving treatment at the Tema Regional Hospital

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fatal accident leaves passengers severely injured

Tipper truck and trotro collide

Injured passengers receiving treatment

13 passengers and the driver of a Toyota minibus have sustained various degrees of injury following a fatal accident involving their bus and a tipper truck.

According to Adomnews, the incident happened at 4.am on Saturday, April 16, 2022, close to a Wapco filling station on the Dawhenya stretch of the Aflao road.

The minibus, usually called ‘trotro’ was mangled after the crash with the truck with the registration number GN 5740-19.

The report further indicated that Police MTTD Chief Inspector, Yusif Yakubu who was present at the scene indicated that the injured persons have since been sent to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

