Tissue paper is sold in Singapore, but 'lucky' Ghanaians want to protest over everything – NPP man

New Patriotic Party Communications Team Member, Alfred Thompson has lashed out at Ghanaians over what his says is the ingratitude of citizens towards the performance of the current government amid the prevailing economic conditions on the country.

According to the ruling party official, Ghanaians instead of being appreciative take things for granted and are rather quick to resort to protesting at the least opportunity.



“I travelled recently and when I saw the things going out in different places, I went to about three or four different countries…. When I went, Singapore is included, do you know even tissue paper when they give it to you, they charge you. Tissue paper that they use.



“I am telling you that they charge for every single thing. We are lucky, we have got so many things for granted and we have taken it to the extent that we feel that everything is just let us go to the street and show that we are not happy with this, let us get the crowd and it means that yes, that is it,” he stated on TV3’s New Day programme.



The government of Ghana has been under pressure over the current economic conditions in the country.



In late September, a youth driven demonstration dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse saw thousands taking to the street to protest over economic hardship.

Opposition MPs on October 3, 2023, also staged a protest against the central bank demanding the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies.



According to the minority MPs, Dr Ernest Addison supervised the mismanagement of the central bank leading to dire impact on the Ghanaian economy.



However, according to Alfred Thompson, citizens should rather be grateful instead of being apprehensive towards the government over the current situation.



