Titan Travel set to boost inbound, outbound tourism industry in Ghana

Jeffrey Managing Director of Titan Travel Mr. Jeremiah Quayson

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: Frank Owusu

A wholly owned Ghanaian company is looking to prioritize major areas the tourism sector in Ghana

It has become a norm where people travel outside Ghana for vacation and leaving our heritage and culture behind to fade away.

The Managing Director of Titan Travel Mr. Jeremiah Quayson disclosed that it time we promote African tourism and enjoy the true nature of the world, Africa is a blessed continent and we must utilize our resources, is time to focus on African medical tourism and build a strong healthcare system in Africa.

Titan Travel was incorporated on 29th June 2022, as a limited liability company, under the Company’s Code of Ghana, Act 179, 1963. Titan Travel has been issued a certificate to commence business as travel management services firm.

As its strategy, Titan Travels segments the travel services market into three categories - corporate travels, leisure travels and retail/walk-in ticket sales and also develops a tourism business line in accordance with its corporate object and is IATA accredited.

Furthermore, Mr. Quayson called on Airlines and hotels to be considerate with pricing as the globe is facing tough economic challenges and look out for partnering more local travel firms to build a good environment for ahead of summer.

