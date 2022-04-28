3
Menu
News

Tithes, Zakat will be affected by E-Levy – Sam George insists

Sam Nartey George, MP For Ningo Prampram Constituency Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MP says faith-based organisations registering as Momo merchants while not make any difference

Tithes, offertories, Zakat are not taxable by law, Sam George

Govt not ready to implement E-Levy – Sam George

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has insisted that tithes and offertories which by law are not supposed to be taxed will be affected by the Electronic Transfer E-Levy (E-Levy).

According to the MP (Member of Parliament), the directive given by the government for faith-based organisations to register as Mobile Money Merchant (Momo) merchants in order to avoid paying the levy will not work because merchants also have taxes they pay.

“An issue that has not been clarified is the tithe and offertories and the Zakat in the mosque. We know that we can now pay these online. Now, the exemptions that have been given has not been given to churches

“A Merchant SIM must be held by a tax compliant person. Now the law says that tithes, offertories and Zakat are tax exempt. So how does a church hold a Merchant SIM and pay taxes for tithes, offertories and Zakat which are tithe exempt?” myjoyonline.com reports.

Sam George has been insisting that the government has not put in place all the necessary measures to ensure that the implementation of the E-Levy is effective.

He has stated that the implementation of the level will be chaotic should it start by the May 1, 2022 deadline set by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The GRA has, however, insisted that it is ready to commence the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022.

Its Commissioner-General, Rev Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has said that all the technologies needed to ensure the successful implementation of the E-Levy have been acquired.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I intend to dismiss your application - Judge to Ato Essien
Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins
You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title
5 potential First Ladies for 2024
Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections
'I married not for myself but for the presidency' - Kwame Nkrumah
Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, and co
Related Articles: