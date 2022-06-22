Titus-Glover is a talent NPP cannot afford to overlook - NPP executives

Former Deputy Minister of Transport, Titus Glover

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Some executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have intensified calls on the party to make use of the talents and experiences of former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.

In a press statement released on Monday, the executives pointed out that Titus Glover who is also a former Deputy Minister of Transport is an experienced person that the party cannot afford to miss in its arsenal for the 2024 general elections.



“As a former MP and a known face on TV for the party, Titus Glover’s rich experience and talent as a politician is the variety we need in the upcoming election which will be critical and we as executives are grateful that he has offered himself for the position of National Organizer.



“We hasten to call on our party to do everything possible to ensure that Hon. Titus Glover is not left out of the executive team that we will assemble to lead our party into the next elections.” the statement said.



It added, “Titus-Glover is a talent NPP cannot afford to overlook.”



The statement is signed by Mr Albert Kraku, the Tema East Constituency NPP’s Communications Officer with a host of party executives from across the country assenting to it.



The NPP has set July 14 – 16th as the date for the election of its national executives after it completed constituency and regional executives elections successfully.

In the upcoming National executives' elections, Titus Glover will be contesting for the position of the party’s National Organizer and this is what many executives have been applauding and urging the party to cement.



“We have read earlier recommendations by other executives who have suggested that Hon. Titus Glover be made to go unopposed for the position of National Organizer and we totally support it. We do so because of all the persons offering themselves to serve as National Organizer, Hon. Titus-Glover is the most experienced, “the statement for the executives said.



In addition to Titus Glover, so far, four names have reportedly confirmed interest in the position, including current National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye; a Project Management Professional, NPP Executive, and Research Consultant Seth Adu-Adjei; a former Member of Parliament aspirant, and a distinguished party communicator, Eric Twum Amoako.



The challengers are seeking to take over from Sammi Awuku who led the party’s organizing efforts for the 2020 re-election campaign.



However, as the executives point out, “the 2024 election is not an ordinary one and even though all of the persons seeking the National Organizer position are good, we need someone who is more than good for the pivotal position of national organizer in this election; we need somebody like Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.”



It called on all delegates of the party to vote massively for Hon. Titus-Glover to become the next national Organizer for the party.