Titus Glover is a true patriot; he won't leave NPP - MP 'shades' political opponents

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Collins Adomako Mensah, Member of Parliament(MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, has burst the bubble of political opponents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), specifically the Progressive People's Party (PPP), for extending an invite to the former Tema East MP, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover to leave the NPP and join their party.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, who was aspiring for the National Organizer of the party, was defeated by the party's immediate-past National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye.

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly called "Nana B", polled 2,870 votes to beat Titus-Glover who polled 2,274 votes.

Assessing Titus-Glover's performance, the National Chairman of PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu called on him to join the PPP stating emphatically that "he is the greatest surprise to me".

"Titus-Glover, I say, your fight is admirable. You have shown that you are a powerful guy . . . You are my man of the day. If you talk about my man of the entire process, it's Titus-Glover . . . It's not always about the win-win or the numbers but you are a winner by the effort you put forward. I mean 13 out of 16 Regions isn't an easy task," he added.

But to Hon. Adomako Mensah, the Tema East MP is an NPP devout member who owes a life allegiance to the party, hence asked the PPP to stop dreaming about Titus-Glover joining their party.

"Titus is a full NPP member, solid! He won't leave NPP because he's gone for an election and lost. It will never happen . . . Titus belongs to our family. He's a true, true patriot," he said while speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



