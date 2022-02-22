Titus Glover mobbed by supporters in Tema

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East and Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, returned to a rousing welcome in Tema after a tour of some parts of the country in the build-up to the New Patriotic Party’s national executives election.

Supporters who are backing the former MP to become the NPP’s National Organizer welcomed him with victory songs and chants when he touched base at home in Tema again.



"I went to Walewale and other parts of the Northern sector of our country with the new message of hope and assurance of our base that we have what it takes to indeed break the eight (8) and continue with the good works we are already delivering.



"I believe my offer to our delegates and members which is that, they should give me the opportunity to serve and I will do everything in my power to ensure that we break the eight was well received and the dream is on the course, in fact, northerners are very good people because of the wonderful reception they gave me,” Hon. Titus Glover told journalists while beaming with a smile and confidence of mega victory.



The NPP in June 2022 will elect new national officers who will run the affairs of the party.



Mr. Titus-Glover has expressed interest in contesting for the NPP’s National Organizer position currently being occupied by Sammi Awuku.

It is not clear if Sammi Awuku will contest again, but being a party perceived to be Akan-centric, there have been calls for the NPP to elect non-Akans in the upcoming executive’s elections in June.



The hardworking Titus-Glover, who is a Ga/Dangme, has been tipped by many as the best person for the job as he is not only non-Akan but also vastly experienced compared to others who have expressed interest for the National Organizer position as well.



“When we talk about breaking the eight, what we mean is that, we are starting a paradigm shift that has never happened since the beginning of the fourth republic through which parties have alternated after two terms, this kind of vision demands the best hands that the party can put to work and with all humility, I believe that I have the track record that speaks volumes to my qualification and experience,” Hon. Titus-Glover said.



Meanwhile, even though the former Tema East MP had not planned, his admirers and supporters who mobbed him turned the encounter into a mini-rally of sorts just to welcome him from his tour of the Northern sector of the country.



When contacted, the Tema East NPP chairman, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe Teye, who was flanked by some party executives of the Greater Accra region said “if you look at the brilliant performance of Hon. Titus-Glover in the 6th and 7th parliament of the Republic of Ghana, how he excellently debates national issues in the media to promote the interest of the NPP government as well as his fluency in several Ghanaian languages including Twi, coupled with his rich organizational skills, he is supposed to go unopposed to send a signal to our opponents that the NPP is not an Akan party.”