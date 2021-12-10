Titus-Glover posters pop up, tipped to contest for NPP National Organizer

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Former MP for Tema East

Posters of former Tema East lawmaker, Daniel Nii Titus Kwartei Titus-Glover have popped campaigning to be the next National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This has sparked new hope and excitement among NPP grassroots with some saying he is the best bet for the NPP as the party works to break the 8 year cycle.



Some delegates who spoke on condition of anonymity said they preferred Titu-Glover to the rest of the aspirants.



Their reasons being that, the national organizer of NPP must be a hardworking and matured politician who is well respected and respectful.

In the estimation of these NPP delegates, the former Deputy Transport Minister stands tall in all the above mentioned qualities. For most of them as well, Hon Titus-Glover brings on board the long lost organizational style of Mr Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Presidency



“We will vote for Hon Titus-Glover to be able to break the 8”, anonymous NPP delegates.



