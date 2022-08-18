Titus Glover praises Akufo-Addo for donating 1,500 motorcycles to the police

Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has applauded President Akufo-Addo for presenting a fleet of motorcycles to the Ghana Police Service.

In an interview following the presentation, Mr. Glover said the presentation was a proactive gesture that is a good shot in the arm of the country’s security administration against crime.



“I think it is a fine proactive gesture that boosts the Police’s tooling and enhances their capacity at effective policing in the country,” the former MP who is also a former Deputy Minister of Transport said.



According to him, “the motorcycles are also strategically fit for the purpose of enhancing Police visibility because their small footprint makes them ideal for patrols and quick responses.”



On Monday, President Akufo-Addo presented 1,500 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in Accra.



The bikes are purposed to enhance police visibility duties across the length and breadth of the country.



At a presentation ceremony at the national Police Headquarters in Accra, the President used the occasion to assure that his government will relentlessly fight crime by tooling the security agencies such as the Police with the proper equipment fit for purpose.

“More and more motorbikes will come in soon to help ensure that every single community in the country benefits from the enhanced community police model."



“Government will increase the number of motorbikes presented by the government to 5,000 by the end of next year,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“As you take over these motorbikes, know that Ghanaians will expect you to show presence, improve your response time and be out there to patrol the streets and the inner cities”, he added.



According to Mr. Titus-Glover, President Akufo-Addo has shown through the presentation that he has his ears to the ground.



“Police visibility has been something that Ghanaians have been demanding more of in the wake of the new ritual killings and resurgence in violent crimes such as armed robbery.



President Akufo-Addo’s presentation therefore shows he really has his ears to the ground and is a listening president.