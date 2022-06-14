Titus-Glover will be a strategic NPP organizer - NPP executives

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives are rooting for immediate past Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, to be elected National Organizer of the party.

At a press conference held in Accra, the executives, led by Tema East Constituency Communications Officer, Albert Kraku, pointed out that of all the persons putting themselves up for the position of National Organizer, Titus Glover is the one who will be a balancing act.



“We have heard people point out that his non-Akan ethnicity is good and will help deodorize our party’s image as an Akan party. We agree with this, but that is not where it ends, Titus Glover will help us reach into non-Akan areas for much-needed votes that will complement votes from the Akan areas which by and large are assured.”



Even so, according to Mr. Albert Kraku and the group, the former MP’s best selling point is that he has reached through every nook and cranny of the country.



“For instance, of all the people in the race, Titus Glover is the one with the most experience and exposure by virtue of his appointments, including as former deputy Transport Minister,” they pointed out.



The current NPP National Organizer, is Sammi Awuku, a young man who ascended to the position after completing university without any experience.

So far, current National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye; a Project Management Professional, NPP Executive and Research Consultant, Seth Adu-Adjei; a former Member of Parliament aspirant and a party communicator, Eric Twum Amoako, have all come up.



Flanked by Mr. Mohammed Alhassan and Mr. K. Mensah, who are also party executives, Mr. Kraku pointed out that Mr. Titus Glover’s credentials far outweigh those of everyone else and that he commands better experience than any of the others.



“Titus-Glover is a foundational member of the NPP and a father of the party in Tema East. He is a former Deputy Transport Minister, a former MP and former Greater Accra regional MPs Caucus Leader. None of the other persons whose names have come up for the position of National Organizer of our party commands such experience and clout,” Albert Kraku said.



According to him, “in fact, if it were possible, I would suggest that the party make Mr. Titus Glover go unopposed for the position as National Organizer because electing him as such will be winsome for the party all around.”



He conceded however that, “we are a democratic party. Therefore, I want to appeal to our delegates to vote massively for Titus Glover to become our next national organizer.”

Mr. Kraku received a minute-long standing ovation from an audience of thoroughbred party members and executives in attendance for the call.



On his part, Mr. Mohammed Alhassan complimented that Titus-Glover is also the most communicable among all the persons who are putting themselves up for the position of National Organizer.



“Titus Glover speaks every major language in our country and I think it will be a very useful asset for our Organizer in our quest to break the eight,” he said.