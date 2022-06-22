Titus-Glover will multitask as national organizer and party linguist - NPP Chairman

Former Deputy Transport Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Constituency Chairmen of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have joined in the clamour for former Deputy Transport Minister, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, to be voted into office as the next National Organizer of the party.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, the Chairmen said if the former Member of Parliament for Tema East is made the Organizer, the party’s campaign to retain power in 2024 will benefit greatly because Titus-Glover has the required qualities to multi-task



“The job of an Organizer is pivotal to any campaign and as such, the more competent the Organizer, the more useful and impactful he can be. This is why we are asking the party to elect Hon. Titus-Glover as our next Organizer,” their press statement said.



Signed by Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu IV, the statement pointed out that Hon. Titus Glover is experienced in the area of Trade administration, he is an eloquent communicator who has been representing the party and an experienced politician.



“Again we reiterate the fact that Hon. Titus-Glover’s multi-lingual abilities is a great asset that will come in handy in his position as our National Organizer if we do the right thing and elect him as National Organizer.”



“Hon. Titus-Glover has what it takes to multi-task and this is what any serious party would want of its national organizer,” the statement said.



Hon. Titus-Glover is arguably the most experienced man in the group of persons who have put themselves out for the position of the NPP’s National Organizer in the ruling party’s upcoming national executives’ elections in July. He speaks all major languages in the country.

Even though the NPP won the 2024 elections, the controversy that surrounded the victory have since cast a slur on the work that incumbent National Organizer, Sammy Awuku, did.



Mr. Awuku’s stewardship is especially blotted by the fact that the NPP lost its absolute parliamentary majority which it had enjoyed from sweeping wins in the Parliamentary elections in the 2016 general elections.



“Lessons from the 2020 elections demand that we put the most experienced and impactful person in the position of National Organizer and in this case, Hon. Titus Glover is the most experienced of all the prospective candidates,” Nene Ofoe-Teyechu’s statement said.



While reading the statement, he was flanked by the NPP Constituency Chairman for Cape Coast North, Mr Stephen Arhin.



“In the past, some of our comrades in the NPP have pointed out that Hon. Titus Glover’s ethnicity as a Ga/Dangme will also help immensely to deodorize the image of our party which has come to be accused of being an Akan-centric party and I totally agree.



“But beyond this, we also need a National Organizer who can improve our vote-worthiness and return us to the good days of 2016 when we out-performed our opponents in NDC by almost one million votes in the presidential election and Hon. Titus Glover is the man with that kind of resourceful impact capacity,” said Mr Stephen Amoah.