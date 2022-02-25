Tiwaa Addo-Danquah named among distinguished female police officers globally

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office

The immediate past Director-General in charge of Police Professional and Standards Bureau, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been named among distinguished female police officers globally.

In a statement issued by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) President Deborah Friedl, it also named Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez of the Honolulu Police Department, Hawaii, USA, Tanya McLachlan, Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia, Canada, Tara Duffy, Metropolitan Police, UK, Valerie Gates, Barry Police Service, Ontario, Canada, Superintendent Vicky Washington, Metropolitan Police, UK, Jackie Reilly, A/Deputy Director, Fleet Supply and Weapons Service Bureau Ontario Provincial Police, Canada and Sarah Bass, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada as distinguished female police officers.



According to the IAWP, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah “has distinguished herself by demonstrating a continuing long term commitment to leadership using exceptional personal skills, leading teams and team building, developing others, organizational skills and administration that has an outstanding positive impact within her agency or area of responsibility”.

“She is a force to be reckoned with as far as results are concerned. Her interpersonal and relationship skills are phenomenal, and she is an inspiration to all. She believes and demonstrates that the essence of leadership is to serve and empower your followers.



"Her strong emotional intelligence, forthrightness and sense of humor constantly endear her to those she works with; therefore, results are achieved under her leadership in an aura of teamwork and support for all members. Commissioner Addo-Danquah is indeed an invaluable asset to the Ghana Police Service,” the statement added.