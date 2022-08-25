Tiwaa never said prosecution of NAM 1 is impossible – Asante Professionals Club

Nana Appiah Mensah

The Asante Professionals Club (APC) has debunked claims that the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said on their platform that prosecuting NAM 1 is difficult.

Media reports suggest that madam Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has said the government cannot prosecute the embattled Chief Executive Officer of gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, a.k.a NAM1.



The reports further alleged that the government’s inability to prosecute NAM1 was due to “insufficient evidence”.



But, the Asante Professionals Club in a statement has denied such comments were made at the program where the EOCO boss spoke.



According to the group, there was no point in the EOCO boss mentioned NAM 1 or evidence relating to his prosecution as contained in several media reports.



To quote her, “The people should be made aware of their rights and remedies. Alongside this, stakeholders should be educated not only on how to be good citizens but also on how to steer clear from these criminal activities and avoid being victims of crimes. (e.g., Menzgold case where people did not listen). Furthermore, the faith of the people in the justice system should be restored by improving the system and also educating people on the approach they should take when faced with a crime so they can report it the right way and ensure they get justice.”

The Club has therefore asked the public to ignore those false publications against the EOCO boss.



