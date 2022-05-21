‘To have a good marriage depends on how and where you were raised’ - Canada-based woman

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Nana Yaa Ofori

Source: SVTV Africa

Canada-based Ghanaian Nana Yaa Ofori has stated that a good marriage depends on how and where the individual was brought up.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Nana Yaa mentioned that Ghanaians born abroad must avoid marrying Ghanaians living in Ghana because the culture and upbringing differ. According to her, it might affect the marriage and lead to a divorce.



“Those of us who were born in Ghana will cook for their husbands, but the ones who live here will not do that. They believe the men can cook too. So, it could base on how you were brought up and your traditions.



The woman born here believes the child is ours, so you are not helping me, but it is your duty. If she doesn’t marry someone who lives abroad, it may be tough,” she said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.

Nana Yaa added that some of the Ghanaian ladies who travel abroad for marriage often change after a while.



“Some of the ladies are also influenced after they get here. They are absorbed into the system so much that they forget where they came from,” she said.



Nana Yaa advised Ghanaians to be cautious of whom they get married to and their culture and traditions because they play a vital role in a marriage.