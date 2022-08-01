'To represent Adaklu in Parliament is not a right but a privilege' - Agbodza

Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu

Source: GNA

Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, has pledged his commitment to work for the development of Adaklu to justify the trust of the people.

"I am not the most educated, the wealthiest nor the most handsome in Adaklu so my being elected to represent Adaklu in Parliament is not a right but a privilege, which required me to serve the people in humility and bring development to them," he said.



Mr Agbodza made the pledge at the commissioning of a two-unit nurses' quarters for the Adaklu Hlihave Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound in the Adaklu district.



The project which cost GHC229,000 was funded with his share of the MP Common Fund.



Mr Agbodza said he was ready to work with other stakeholders to reduce the district’s infrastructural deficit such as classroom blocks and nurses' quarters, among others.



He called on citizens of Adaklu to join hands with him to transform the area into an enviable one, adding "we should not sit aloof and wait for the government to solve all our problems for us. Let us take our destiny into our own hands.”

He said from a humble beginning of six health facilities in 2012 when the district was created, it could now boast of 17 and added that the 18th at Adaklu Dave would be commissioned soon.



He praised the people of Adaklu Hlihave for their communal spirit, saying "it is because of your communal spirit that Pencils of Promise (PoP) agreed to assist other communities’ classroom blocks.”



The MP said PoP had built 28 classroom blocks in the district while the 29th would be commissioned soon and noted that it was unprecedented, and it had helped eliminate most schools under trees in the district.



He urged the people to invest in the education of their children, saying it was the greatest legacy they could leave for them.