Tobbin family builds GHC2.5m Teachers’ Flat for Wesley Girls’ SHS

The edifice is named Tobbin Villa

Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, and his family have presented a two-story teachers’ flat to the Wesley Girls Senior High School in Cape Coast, Central Region.

The cost of the fully furnished facility is estimated to be GHC 2.5 million Ghana Cedis.



The edifice, named Tobbin Villa, was built in memory of Abigail and Jedidiah Tobbin of the Wesley Girls’ SHS’s 2018 and 2022 year groups.



The donation also aims to improve teaching and learning while alleviating housing stress among teachers.



Mrs. Mercy Araba Sika Tobbin, wife of Elder Amo Tobbin I, who led the TobBin family and school officials in cutting the ribbon to officially hand over the edifice to the school, praised the teaching staff for their hard work and impacting knowledge in their children, as well as championing human development, particularly women.



The facility includes a six-bedroom self-contained unit with a kitchen, hall, storage rooms, and a toilet, among other amenities.

Abigail Tobbin, on behalf of the family, presented the keys to the management of the Wesley Girls SHS and expressed gratitude to the school for the impact of the knowledge instilled in students.



Most Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, who dedicated the building, commended the Tobbin Family for the kind gesture.



He believes that the facility will undoubtedly help teachers with their housing needs at the school.



Mrs. Harriet Wrigley, the wife of the 2nd Methodist Missionary to the Gold Coast, founded Wesley Girls’ Senior High School in 1836 with 25 girls, and today the school is making a meaningful impact in the education sector across the country.