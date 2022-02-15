Tobinco Group holds Val’s Day health screening at Tudu

Health officer attends to a beneficiary

Traders at the Central Business District of Accra, specifically Tudu were not left out of this year’s Valentine’s Day, as Tobinco Pharmaceuticals and the Entrance University Hospital held a health screening exercise in the area.

The health screening dubbed “Foligro Val’s Day Health Screening” was among other things afford market women who always have busy schedules the opportunity to examine their health and seek medical care.



The various medical conditions which received the attention of medical experts from Entrance University Hospital were Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Syphilis, Hepatitis B, Malaria among other conditions.



According to Pharm. Christopher Mensah, General Manager in charge of Marketing at Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, the Foligro health screening is a way of showing love on the occasion of Valentine to market women who wake up at dawn in order to make it to the market and also return home late and thus find it difficult to check their medical condition.

Dr George Amoako, a physician at the Entrance University Hospital revealed in an interview with our news team that the most dominant medical condition from the screening was Hypertension and diabetes. He said at the time of the interview, only two persons had been diagnosed of Hepatitis B while one person was also diagnosed of syphilis.



The Foligro Val’s Day Health Screening was held at the new wholesale office of the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Company on the Kojo Thompson Road in Accra.



Medicines manufactured by Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals were given to those with conditions that required urgent treatment.