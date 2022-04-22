Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute holds second graduation

Some of the students

The Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute (TPTI) has held its second graduation with a call on health professionals including Medicine Counter Assistants (MCAs) to be truthful while executing their job.

The Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute started its operation in 2020 with the first batch graduating with 100 per cent passes.



It was established to train and impact knowledge for service and also to achieve the highest standards in pharmacy practice as well as promote public health and safety.



At the second graduation, 75 students who passed the six months course graduated.



Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the Dor Events Annex, the Dean of Students, Entrance University College of Health Sciences, Dr Barima Afrane urged all health practitioners, especially the MCAs graduands to be truthful in their dealings as they go into the field of work.



He observed that some pharmacists, doctors and practitioners administer fake and or expired medicines to patience, urging medical practitioners to withdraw from such practices.

Dr Barima Afrane encouraged the graduands to also strive higher, learn more, do more research and pursue more courses to upgrade themselves.



“I encourage you never to wane. Keep learning, pursuing, researching, turn on all the gases. Search for innovative ways to improve yourselves and the profession you are in. There is still a vast world of knowledge to be acquired and the job market needs dynamic and self motivating people like you,” he said.



The Deputy Registrar in charge of Professional Development, Pharmacy Council of Ghana, Pharm Albert Wiredu Arkoh also urged the MCAs to carry out their duties with pride and humility.



“You have been trained as Medicine Counter Assistants (MCAs). This is what you have freely chosen to do, and so you need to understand that you have chosen a profession that is regarded as a calling, with compassion, care, and healing as cardinal ideals. I encourage you to carry out your duties with pride and humility,” he urged.



He continued,”The knowledge and skills you have acquired through such rigorous training as your course contents suggest, will come to naught if you failed to “nurture” love for the profession you have spent all the time training for. You should therefore go into the world as health care providers who truly care. Not those who are in the profession for the sake of money or fame but as those whose sense of caring is saturated with genuine love, selflessness, and compassion.”



Pharm Albert Wiredu Arkoh added that,”It is important to recognize that the end of formal education is definitely not the end of learning. The developments in the Pharmaceutical sciences are hard to keep up with. The key to keeping up is Continuous Professional Development. Never settle for less knowledge when you can have more. Continuous Professional development is also a prerequisite for becoming innovative in your chosen profession.”

He again said,” Innovation is the new normal in the world of business today; all businesses must innovate or die. Emerging trends in the pharmaceutical world of business demand workers who will do something different from the norm. They think outside the box and seek to improve on existing situations or innovate new concepts and solutions. The world is under constant change and requires workers who can respond to these changes in good time.”



The Administrator of the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute, Isaac Kwabena Opare Yeboah noted that Currently, 25 out of 66 graduates are permanent employees of the Tobinco pharmaceuticals Limited and Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre.



He said as part of future plans, TPTI would spread its wings in all regions in Ghana in order to bring the institute to the doorsteps of Ghanaians.



He encouraged those that want to take Medicine Counter Assistants course to contact the School or visit its social media platforms for more inquiries.