Tobinco chairs Governing Council of Takoradi Technical University

Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has been sworn in as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Takoradi Technical University.

Nana Amo Tobbin I, who is the President’s nominee on the Council, was sworn in together with fifteen (15) other members by the Education Minister, Yaw Adu Twum at the Ministry’s conference room yesterday.



In his acceptance speech, Nana Amo Tobbin I, on behalf of the Council expressed profound gratitude to God for the honour done them.



He also thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and his able Council of State Members for the confidence reposed in them.



“Also, to the Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for the honor done us. As we take up this mantle, we pledge to do our utmost best during the period that we serve to warrant your trust, your confidence and your support,” he added.



“Secondly, we want to assure the leadership of Takoradi Technical University that they are in good hands and that we shall work in unity for the progress of the University.

“Each of my colleagues on this board is a capable genius in their various spheres and they bring rich and varied experiences to the council, Nana Tobbin said.



He gave the assurance that the Council together with the leadership of the University will work to bring significant progress under their leadership.



He emphasized the importance of Technical University to the development of a Nation adding, “There can never be development without the requisite technical manpower to manage commerce and industries.”



“We thank the president and the Minister of Education for the investment that has been made in the education sector as well as the changes in our educational curriculum all of which are geared towards producing the right caliber of manpower required for industries,” he said.



Members of the Council include Rev. Prof John Frank Eshun, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Ato Panford, President’s nominee; Michael Asare Appiah, President’s nominee, Dr. Robert Adjaye, President’s nominee, Mr. Daniel Dweteh-Agyare of GTEC, Mrs. Sarah Andah Monney, Association of Principals of Technical Schools.