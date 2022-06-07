0
Tobinco establishes scholarship scheme for TTU with 200K seed money

Nana Amo Tobbin I.jpeg Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has given 200,000 Ghana Cedis as seed money to Takoradi Technical University Scholarship Scheme.

The Scholarship scheme which was established today, June 2, 2022 at the University’s Auditorium as part of the Elder Nana Amo Tobbin’s vision for the University since his appointment by the President Nana Akufo Addo, is to support brilliant but needy students of the university.

Dr. Elder Amo Tobbin indicated that, the seed money is not a one-time donation but will ensure that Tobinco Group of Companies make a monthly payment into the fund to make it grow to enable the brilliant but needy students have support.

He also directed the Director of Finance of the university to accumulate all his (Tobinco) sitting allowances and pay it into the scholarship scheme.

Dr. Amo Tobbin noted that the Council as part of its corporate and social responsibility has authorised the scholarship plan to aid disadvantaged and outstanding students.

He explained that the move is an improvement to the already existing scholarship scheme of the University.

He indicated that, with support of the rest of council members, he will solicit the support of Companies, organizations and private individuals for more funds for the scheme.

Dr. Elder Amo Tobbin appealed to companies, institutions, businesses and the general public to support the scheme in order to assist the talented, brilliant yet unprivileged students.

According to him, his motivation of instituting a scholarship scheme for the brilliant but needy students was premised on a scripture which says “Investing to the needy is a loan to God.”

The Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, in an address appealed to Dr. Elder Amo Tobbin to use his influence to grow the scholarship scheme established by himself.

He expressed confidence that the initiative taken by the Council Chairman will unveil greater talents and change the lives of many students.

He also appealed to all and sundry to contribute to support the scheme.

