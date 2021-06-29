Today In History: Akufo-Addo directs Auditor-General to proceed on leave

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo

A year ago today, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, directed that the then Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, should go on leave.

This followed an online back and forth between Daniel Yao Domelevo and the Office of the President over his forced leave and other related matters.



Read the full article as first published below:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo to proceed on his leave which has accrued to 123 days, a statement by the presidency has said.

According to the statement signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, per the records available, the leave will take effect on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Since his appointment on December 30, 2016, Mr Daniel Domeleve has taken only 9 days of his annual 132 leave days.



The president’s decision is based on sections 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003(Act 651).