Today In History: Armed robbers 'emboldened', 'on rampage' under Akufo-Addo – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said armed robbers in the country have become emboldened under the current government and urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure the safety of every citizen within the nation’s territory.



Mr Mahama, who spoke at the burial service of the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ late Chairman for the Daffiama-Busie-Issa constituency of the Upper West Region, Mr Richard Bayiviala Polibong, said had the deceased passed on peacefully, the family and the party would have accepted that fate easily than the heinous manner in which he died.

The 45-year-old politician was accosted and killed by criminals while returning home from a funeral in his constituency.



At his funeral, Mr Mahama, who is the 2020 flag bearer of the NDC, said: “The way he [Mr Polibong] died was tragic”, adding: “We would have accepted it if he had fallen sick and died naturally, but to have his life cut short through such a tragic event is not acceptable”.



“Unfortunately”, the former president said, “It is a reflection of the current insecurity that exists in our country”.



He added: “People are afraid for their lives because armed robbers have become emboldened and they’ve gone on the rampage”.



“We urge the Akufo-Addo administration to be up and doing. It is the duty of the government to secure the lives of its citizens,” Mr Mahama said.