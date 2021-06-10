Today In History: Don’t use working hours for Bible studies – Agyinasare to Christians

Bishop Charles Agyinasare is the founder of the Perez Chapel International

Christians must not use working hours to study their Bible, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has admonished.



The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International urged Christians to rather use their break time or hours outside the working period to study the Holy Scriptures.

He told his congregation at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu on Sunday, 2 June 2019 that: “Your work must give glory to God, so, you must be happy to go to work. And if you are working, work as unto the Lord”.



“If it is as unto the Lord, then when you go to the office, you are not going to put your feet on the table and be doing cutters in the office.



“Mr Christian, Sister Christian, you won’t use office hours to study your Bible. If you want to study then study before office hours and study at break time because you are working as unto the Lord”, the Perez Chapel founder preached.



In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a similar call and asked workers to eschew the habit of using working hours for prayer sessions.



Speaking at the International Conference on Entrepreneurship, Business and Technology on 29 May 2017, he said: “The Good Book says: ‘There is a time and place for everything’. We cannot, and should not continue to hide behind religiosity to indulge in the practice that has characterized our attitude to work,” he said.