Today In History: Ghana is insecure, cannot be 4th most peaceful country - Group

The group raised concerns about the insecurity in the country

Call it coincidence or just a repeated trend but it will be recalled that two years ago today, and around this time of the year, that issues of crime were a big thing.

On the back of that, a non-for-profit group known as the Peace Watch Ghana, expressed great worry about what it said was insecurity in the country.



According to its Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Diana Nyankopah Daniels, she said there was the need to put in measures to stabilize the peace in the country.



She also said the influx of foreigners could be a contributing factor, urging the police to concentrate its efforts on that too.



Read the full story below, as first published by rainbowradioonline.com on June 21, 2019:



Chief Executive Officer of Peace Watch Ghana-a non-for profit organization-Ms. Diana Nyankopah Daniels has expressed worry over the insecurity in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Adjoa Owusu on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm over the recent cases of kidnapping and criminal activities, she said there was the need to put in measures to stabilize the peace and security in Ghana.

A peaceful country she noted is one where the police service discharges their duties in a competent and decent manner.



She said the police must eschew corruption and maintain their service with integrity.



The influx of foreigners she posited has also increased criminal cases.



Ghana came 4th after Botswana and Malawi and Mauritius respectively as the most peaceful country in Africa in the latest Global Peace Index.



Ghana placed 44th in the world with Iceland leading the overall chart as the most ‘peaceful’ nation on Earth in the 2019 Global Peace Index.



The report measures the ‘peacefulness’ of 163 countries with a range of measures including military spending and deaths from conflict and terrorism, as well as an estimated economic cost of violence.

But Ms. Daniels said the ranking does not reflect the true situation in the country because if we have peace in Ghana, we would not have three of our girls kidnapped and be moved out of Ghana. If we have peace in Ghana, we would not be witnessing an increase in criminal activities.



She indicated that the majority of Ghanaians are deprived of justice due to our failed systems.



She charged Ghanaians to rise up and ensure that our systems work efficiently, and in the interest of citizens especially the poor.



She called on the IGP, Interior Minister and the other security bosses to rise up to the challenges confronting the nation.



Ghana she said ”is sitting on a time bomb” and the challenges we are being confronted with is a wake-up call for us.