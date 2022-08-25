Today In History: I can never forgive Kwabena Agyapong - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong on the back of some internal wrangling in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in August 2014 expressed his disgust and disappointment in the-then General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyapong.

He claimed that contrary to his perception that Kwabena Agyapong was a well principled individual, he rather turned out the opposite.



Kennedy Agyapong said the actions of his compatriot caused him disgrace that he is not ready to forgive him for.



Speaking in an interaction with “Ade Akye Abia” on Okay FM, Kennedy Agyapong said “I have never been disgraced in my life like the way Kwabena Agyapong has done to me and I don’t think I can forgive him. I was embarrassed when I arrived in Cape Coast, and everybody was blaming me and hurling abusive language at me for being responsible for the election of Kwabena Agyapong. I have to admit my mistake because I thought he was a fine man who will do better than his predecessors, but I didn’t know why he allowed some people in the party to manipulate him…"



Read the full story originally published on August 25, 2014, on Ghanaweb



Outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong says he has never been so crestfallen as the day the party’s General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong betrayed him by taking unilateral decisions regarding party matters.

According to the Assin Central MP, after openly campaigning for Kwabena Agyapong - during the run-up to the party’s congress where National Executives were elected - with the hope that he was going to be a principled person, the NPP’s Chief Scribe has rather proven to be worse off than his predecessor.



Expressing his disappointment in Mr Agyapong on “Ade Akye Abia” on Okay Fm, the Assin Central MP wondered why two executives out of nine (9) could take decisions without recourse to the other members; thereby creating unnecessary tension in the party and causing several NPP activists to read meanings into their actions.



To him, the General Secretary and National Chairman, Paul Afoko, since they were elected into office, have exhibited poor leadership qualities in the administration of day-to-day affairs of the party.



Mr. Agyapong unilaterally decided to ask Deputy Communications Director Perry Okudzeto (who was acting as Communications Director of the party) to proceed on leave. He subsequently appointed new Deputy Directors of Communication for the party without consulting the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Steering Committee of the NPP.



Prior to that, he had tried to remove the party’s Director of Finance and Administration, Kwadjo Opare Hammond, from office for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Whiles conceding that some acts of embezzlement of the party’s monies have occurred (under the administration of the previous executives), Ken Agyapong stressed that he cannot fathom the rationale behind these unpopular actions undertaken especially by the General Secretary, adding that he feels really embarrassed and betrayed after reposing his confidence and trust in him (Kwabena Agyapong).



“I have never been disgraced in my life like the way Kwabena Agyapong has done to me and I don’t think I can forgive him. I was embarrassed when I arrived in Cape Coast, and everybody was blaming me and hurling abusive language at me for being responsible for the election of Kwabena Agyapong. I have to admit my mistake because I thought he was a fine man who will do better than his predecessors, but I didn’t know why he allowed some people in the party to manipulate him…"



"What was the purpose of the press conference organized by Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko? What was he trying to do? You have sacked your finance guy and it is true that they embezzled the funds and they cannot deny that fact, but why didn’t they assign reasons to it when they sack them than to hold press conferences to explain their actions; this means they know they have done something which is not right and they want to justify themselves….asking Perry Okudzeto to leave office for another party member to take over is not a bad idea, but the procedure they used was wrong,” he fumed.