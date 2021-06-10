Today In History: I’m still waiting for my twins with Giselle Yazji - Kufuor

Former president, John Agyekum Kufuor

• During his presidency, among the several scandals he faced, there was a claim that he had impregnated a certain woman

• Also, it was said that the woman had given him twins



• Over a decade after, Kufuor spoke for the first time on the matter, stating that he is still waiting for the woman and his supposed twins



Ghana's former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, after many years of staying quiet on the quite popular claims that he had had twins with a certain Giselle Yazji, broke his silence on the matter.



In this 2020 report, the statesman said that he is still waiting for this supposed woman so that he can see his twins.



Describing the claims as "pure propaganda" which was aimed at ruining his administration.

"It was pure propaganda and as the nation moves on, we should avoid those kinds of propaganda because they are inimical to our nation," he said.



Read the full story here, published for the first time in 2020 on Ghanaweb.com:



Fifteen years after being accused of having extramarital affairs with Giselle Yazji, which resulted in twins, former president John Agyekum Kufuor has responded that he is still waiting to see his supposed twins.



He described the message which was being championed by his political opponents as “pure propaganda” which was aimed at ruining his administration.



Speaking on Angel FM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, JA Kufuor said, “It is never true I had twins with anyone; if indeed it is true as people wanted us to believe then and went to the airport to meet her but she never showed up, where are the children...”

He continued: “It was pure propaganda and as the nation moves on, we should avoid those kinds of propaganda because they are inimical to our nation.”



Madam Giselle Yazji, in 2005 became the most talked-about lady in the Ghanaian political sphere when the opposition, led by Raymond Archer, then editor of the Enquirer newspaper claimed that President JA Kufuor, was having a new set of twins by her.



They threatened to bring the lady and her twins into the country after claiming that DNA tests conducted showed that Kufuor, the gentle giant, fathered those twins.



Giselle Yazji, then nicknamed 'Yaa Agyeiwaa' by the media, after journalists and some political opponents had gathered at the Kotoka International Airport, failed to step her foot on the shores of Ghana to expose the president, as threatened/alleged.