Today In History: Liberian Minister flown to Ghana for coronavirus treatment

Professor Ansu Dao Sonii is the Liberian Minister for Education

Professor Ansu D. Sonii Sr., the Education Minister of Liberia who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been flown into Accra for treatment.



The 70-year-old minister was flown in over the weekend after his condition deteriorated.



In a Joy News report, the minister was said to be in a stable condition and responding to treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has already spread to 215 countries and over 9,341,970 have been infected as of Tuesday. The disease is caused by SARS-CoV-2 that was detected in humans in December.



In Liberia, the figures released by the Ministry of Health on June 23, 2020, showed a total of 652 confirmed cases, which marks an increase of 2 new cases compared to the previous day.



In the last 24 hours, no deaths were reported and the number of fatalities remains at 34.



It has been reported that 270 people have recovered in that country.



Liberia ranks 146 in countries with reported COVID-19 cases, one of the lowest in the world.