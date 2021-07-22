Today In History: Police officers in Ghana belong to political parties - Fmr IGP’s Exe Sec

Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo, former executive secretary to IGP

Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo, former executive secretary to IGP has disclosed that every single police officer in Ghana belongs to a political party.

He buttresses his comment with the fact that they are allowed to vote as part of their civic responsibility.



Reacting to the news about his decision to contest as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Wa West Constituency on Accra-based Happy FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he stated that he did not allow his political colouration to influence his professional duties.



Read the full story originally published on July 22, 2019 by MynewsGh.com



“Following politics for over a decade now has never affected my service in the police, I make sure I discharge my duties as a policeman professionally without being biased. Every police personnel belongs to a political party but you don’t have to be biased in discharging your duties. If those in the security agencies do not belong to a political party why do we allow them to vote?” He quizzed.

He revealed that the pressure on him to contest as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency started in 2010.



The Former Commonwealth Hall President of the University of Ghana disclosed that even though he was going to become a youth organizer of a particular political party upon completion but he towed a different lane and became a policeman.



“The people of Wa West since 2010 has been impressing upon me to come and contest and because of the work I do as a police officer, I was really not interested but the pressure mounted and mounted and I think the most beautify thing to do is to respond to the call of the people who took care of you when you were going up”. He revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.