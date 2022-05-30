Today at the news stand

Daily Graphic
NPP regional elections: 12 chairmen retain positions; new faces for Bono East, Eastern and Western North
Urban Roads introduces secure drain covers
Today's front pages: Monday, May 30, 2022
Business and Financial Times
Re-channel part of your SDRs for Africa – President Akufo-Addo to developed economies
GCB, AFD sign two credit agreements to promote renewable energy projects
Republic Press
Eastern NPP falls for Jeff as Wontumi retains Ashanti
Suspected robbers kill lawyer on Bole-Bamboi highway
The Custodian
Bawumia movement stronger than ‘apartheid’ as DMB loyalists sweep NPP polls
Parliament holds Speaker’s maiden lecture series tomorrow
Today
Ghana listed among 10 countries globally at risk of debt distress
Covid-19 Response Loan: No accountability, no approval
The Meridian
Chief Imam endorses ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign
NPP elections: Bawumia conquers Ashanti Region