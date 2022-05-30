Today at the news stand

0
Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

NPP regional elections: 12 chairmen retain positions; new faces for Bono East, Eastern and Western North

Urban Roads introduces secure drain covers

Business and Financial Times

Re-channel part of your SDRs for Africa – President Akufo-Addo to developed economies

GCB, AFD sign two credit agreements to promote renewable energy projects

Republic Press

Eastern NPP falls for Jeff as Wontumi retains Ashanti

Suspected robbers kill lawyer on Bole-Bamboi highway

The Custodian

Bawumia movement stronger than ‘apartheid’ as DMB loyalists sweep NPP polls

Parliament holds Speaker’s maiden lecture series tomorrow

Today

Ghana listed among 10 countries globally at risk of debt distress

Covid-19 Response Loan: No accountability, no approval

The Meridian

Chief Imam endorses ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign

NPP elections: Bawumia conquers Ashanti Region

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
