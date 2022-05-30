Today at the news stand

File photo

Daily Graphic

NPP regional elections: 12 chairmen retain positions; new faces for Bono East, Eastern and Western North



Urban Roads introduces secure drain covers



Today's front pages: Monday, May 30, 2022



Business and Financial Times



Re-channel part of your SDRs for Africa – President Akufo-Addo to developed economies

GCB, AFD sign two credit agreements to promote renewable energy projects



Republic Press



Eastern NPP falls for Jeff as Wontumi retains Ashanti



Suspected robbers kill lawyer on Bole-Bamboi highway

The Custodian



Bawumia movement stronger than ‘apartheid’ as DMB loyalists sweep NPP polls



Parliament holds Speaker’s maiden lecture series tomorrow



Today



Ghana listed among 10 countries globally at risk of debt distress



Covid-19 Response Loan: No accountability, no approval



The Meridian

Chief Imam endorses ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign



NPP elections: Bawumia conquers Ashanti Region