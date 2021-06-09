Today at the news stands

0
Wed, 9 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines for today;

Daily Guide

- President unveils 101 waste trucks

-How 'coup plotters' planned to oust NPP govt

- SA woman gives birth to 10 babies

- 'National Security' galamsey boys get GHC350k bail each

Daily Statesman

- GSS assures all tribes will be captured in 2021 cencus

- Trash to energy is our focus - Zoomlion

The Finder

- Big boost for clean Ghana agenda

- Accra, Tema residents positive about economic improvement - IEA

- John Boadu denies involvement in any mining

BF&T

- COVID-19 lowers gold production by 12% in 2020

-CLOGSAG asks govt to return GHC58m pension funds

