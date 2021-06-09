Today at the news stands

Wed, 9 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines for today;
Daily Guide
- President unveils 101 waste trucks
-How 'coup plotters' planned to oust NPP govt
- SA woman gives birth to 10 babies
- 'National Security' galamsey boys get GHC350k bail each
Daily Statesman
- GSS assures all tribes will be captured in 2021 cencus
- Trash to energy is our focus - Zoomlion
The Finder
- Big boost for clean Ghana agenda
- Accra, Tema residents positive about economic improvement - IEA
- John Boadu denies involvement in any mining
BF&T
- COVID-19 lowers gold production by 12% in 2020
-CLOGSAG asks govt to return GHC58m pension funds
Source: www.ghanaweb.com