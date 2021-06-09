Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines for today;

Daily Guide



- President unveils 101 waste trucks



-How 'coup plotters' planned to oust NPP govt



- SA woman gives birth to 10 babies



- 'National Security' galamsey boys get GHC350k bail each

Daily Statesman



- GSS assures all tribes will be captured in 2021 cencus



- Trash to energy is our focus - Zoomlion



The Finder



- Big boost for clean Ghana agenda

- Accra, Tema residents positive about economic improvement - IEA



- John Boadu denies involvement in any mining



BF&T



- COVID-19 lowers gold production by 12% in 2020



-CLOGSAG asks govt to return GHC58m pension funds