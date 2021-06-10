0
Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand File photo - Newspapers

Thu, 10 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic

Integrating the mentally ill into society: 222 cured patients stranded

3 illegal miners jailed 45 years

Daily Guide

Female ‘coup plotter’ wanted Nana eliminated

Dormaahene marks 22 years on throne

The Daily Statesman

GH 145 ready for SMEs

ECOWAS Chair pledges support for Burkina Faso in terrorism fight

Business Finder

Mining Royalties: Give community 30%

Inflation down to 7.5%

B&FT

Momo is most preferred digital payment method

IFC sets new strategy to aid in economic recovery

