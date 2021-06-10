Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic
Integrating the mentally ill into society: 222 cured patients stranded
3 illegal miners jailed 45 years
Daily Guide
Female ‘coup plotter’ wanted Nana eliminated
Dormaahene marks 22 years on throne
The Daily Statesman
GH 145 ready for SMEs
ECOWAS Chair pledges support for Burkina Faso in terrorism fight
Business Finder
Mining Royalties: Give community 30%
Inflation down to 7.5%
B&FT
Momo is most preferred digital payment method
IFC sets new strategy to aid in economic recovery
