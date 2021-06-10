Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic



Integrating the mentally ill into society: 222 cured patients stranded



3 illegal miners jailed 45 years



Daily Guide



Female ‘coup plotter’ wanted Nana eliminated



Dormaahene marks 22 years on throne



The Daily Statesman



GH 145 ready for SMEs



ECOWAS Chair pledges support for Burkina Faso in terrorism fight



Business Finder



Mining Royalties: Give community 30%



Inflation down to 7.5%



B&FT



Momo is most preferred digital payment method



IFC sets new strategy to aid in economic recovery



