Today at the news stands

Mon, 14 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stroies making the headlines:

Informer

- Bank of Ghana disdains parliament

- Ghana bags $200M from World Bank in aid of #COVID19 vaccines procurement

New Crusading Guide

- Kennedy Agyapong to be cross-examined by lawyers for Anas today

- Minister recommends new company for Sputnik V vaccine deal

Daily Post

- Ghana should abrogate procurement of overpriced Sputnik V vaccines with foreign partners - Minority

- Norway state attorneys clear Umar Farooq Zahoor of any criminal offense

Chronicle

- Ashanti Regional Auditor issues damning report..EX-MP, @Absa Bank to vomit GHc500,000

- Ghana to use security council membership to fight for peace in Africa

Ghanaian Times

- No standby generator at Kasoa Mother and Child hospital…Doctors forced to use torchlight, phone lights for deliveries, operations during outage

- Farmer allegedly kills brother at Kenyasi No. 2

Herald

- Akufo-Addo government builds profit cartel around #COVID-19 pandemic

- Kweku Baako and others rip Sputnik V vaccine deal

Daily Guide

- 5 GIMPA robbers grabbed, 1 shot

- Robbers on rampage attack near police headquarters

- Railway thief busted - No Hajj for Ghana, others

- AG backs justice for all

Daily Graphic

- Textbooks printing goes local

- Green Ghana project to be institutionalised - Jinapor

- Census: Listing of structures begin

- ADB, DBG must team up to promote agric - Asantehene

