Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines - Today's front pages: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Daily Graphic



Tax stamps grow from 28m in 2018 to 90m in 2021 Pay more attention to moral education – Presby Moderator



Daily Guide



Be vigilant – Nana to border residents



Owner of smuggled guns arrested



The Daily Statesman

Agric Minister chairs Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire cocoa committee Ghana is the second most peaceful country in Africa



B&FT



Cedi’s gain against dollar slows Pass occupational safety and health bill now – Safety expert



The Finder



55% of children want to migrate, citing no jobs – CRI report Swiss chocolate giant to set up processing factory in Ghana



The Meridian

So far, so good; Bawku appreciates your policies – Bawku Naba to Akufo Addo



High Court restrains wire mesh manufacturing Ltd & others



The Chronicle



Ghana needs paradigm shift to address security challenges – COP Tiwaa



NDC dreads complaint against ‘Darling Boy’ – Accuses CJ of waging campaign of judiciary tyranny