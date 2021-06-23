Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic



Couple sue LEKMA Hospital



University in the forest: KNUST still greening



Daily Guide



Alajo Doctor ‘plotted’ coup



Gifty, 11 Deputies approved

The New Crusading Guide



More jobs under 1D1F !



Probe ‘Okyemang’ and his marauding gang – Security Expert



Ghanaian Times



Health alert: New Covid-19 variant in Ghana … GMA confirms very contagious Delta virus

Bawku braces for Guinea fowl processing factory .. under 1D1F



The Chronicle



Suspected coup plotters’ bomb can kill within 200m radius … court told



Mustapha Hamid heads NPA



The Ghanaian Observer

Wenchi High Court slaps 4k cost on NDC candidate



Akufo-Addo eulogises VP Bawumia



The Daily Statesman



Ashanti Region sees rise in Covid-19 cases



MP hot over Ivorian citizenship



The Finder



Deaths from road crashes in Accra increased by 32% in 2020



Akufo-Addo has done projects previous governments could not do for us – Nayiri