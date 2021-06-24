Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic
All set: 3 days to Census night
Consider retirement homes for teachers – Kwame Pianim tells GNAT
Daily Guide
Coup ‘plotters’ planned to kill Nana
AG slams NDC’s power contract
The Daily Statesman
We can get it right! – Bawumia champions technology-driven land administration
Law to fight LGBTQI+ in the offing – Bagbin hints
Business Finder
No flights: Vegetable exporters unhappy
Tourist site hosting biggest tree in West Africa given facelift
B&FT
Attempts to frustrate accountability won’t work – BoG Governor
About 50.000 firms risk losing legal status this month – Registrar General