Today at the news stands

Thu, 24 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic

All set: 3 days to Census night

Consider retirement homes for teachers – Kwame Pianim tells GNAT

Daily Guide

Coup ‘plotters’ planned to kill Nana

AG slams NDC’s power contract

The Daily Statesman

We can get it right! – Bawumia champions technology-driven land administration

Law to fight LGBTQI+ in the offing – Bagbin hints

Business Finder

No flights: Vegetable exporters unhappy

Tourist site hosting biggest tree in West Africa given facelift

B&FT

Attempts to frustrate accountability won’t work – BoG Governor

About 50.000 firms risk losing legal status this month – Registrar General

