Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic:



- 2021 census: counting begins



- Ghana exits money laundering list



Ghanaian Times:



- 4 die, others displaced in heavy rainfall in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions



- Government allocates GHc5M to creative arts industry- Dr. Awal

Daily Dispatch:



- Fetish priest and 6 others arrested for murder of 12-year-old boy ( Intestines, heart, kidney and male organ removed)



- Regional breakdown of the 555, 575 teenage pregnancies in five years ( 2016-2020)



Daily Guide:



- 4 bullion van robbers arrested



- GHC627,490 missing at NITA

Daily Post:



- LGBTQ+ elements have infiltrated Ola Girls SHS - Management



- Government’s decision not to sign new routine road maintenance contract ‘unacceptable’ - Agbodza



Herald:



- US$170M judgment debt jumps to US$200M as Godfred Dame plots using Police CID to harass political opponents



- Ex-TOR Boss admits bribing Ghanaian MPs, government officials in US case

Chronicle:



- Cover of ‘Red Devil’..The Cop executioner, blown!.. Reportedly hiding in Togo after escaping arrest at Okorase-Koforidua last week Friday



- Government invests GHC450M to mitigate flooding



Informer:



- Revocation of UniBank license..Court sides with Duffuor..boots out receiver



- Enough is Enough…time to raid mosquito off NDC after years of sucking party’s blood

Insight:



- #COVID19: Minority demands probe into work of Frontiers Healthcare over alleged breaches



- Tsatsu says burning excavators nonsensical