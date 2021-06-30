Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic



- Speaker signals law against LGBTQ+



- Auditor-General cites technical universities for irregularities- GHC447M lost in 4 years



Daily Post



- Kaaka murder: Fix Ghana or keep killing us - #FixTheCountry campaigner

- Akufo-Addo must de-escalate situation in Ejura - Mahama



Daily Guide



- Too much political intolerance- Kan Dapaah



- Violence in Ejura over murder



Republic Press

- You’re foolish! - Enraged Ken Agyapong descends on Anas’ lawyer



- Bullets fly in Ejura as trigger-happy soldiers open fire on residents



Ghanaian Times



- Irate youth clash with police, military at Ejura: 2 killed, 4 injured…following murder of #FixTheCountry activist



- Pantang Hospital closed down after demo by murders, doctors