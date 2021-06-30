Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic
- Speaker signals law against LGBTQ+
- Auditor-General cites technical universities for irregularities- GHC447M lost in 4 years
Daily Post
- Kaaka murder: Fix Ghana or keep killing us - #FixTheCountry campaigner
- Akufo-Addo must de-escalate situation in Ejura - Mahama
Daily Guide
- Too much political intolerance- Kan Dapaah
- Violence in Ejura over murder
Republic Press
- You’re foolish! - Enraged Ken Agyapong descends on Anas’ lawyer
- Bullets fly in Ejura as trigger-happy soldiers open fire on residents
Ghanaian Times
- Irate youth clash with police, military at Ejura: 2 killed, 4 injured…following murder of #FixTheCountry activist
- Pantang Hospital closed down after demo by murders, doctors