Today at the news stands

Wed, 30 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic

- Speaker signals law against LGBTQ+

- Auditor-General cites technical universities for irregularities- GHC447M lost in 4 years

Daily Post

- Kaaka murder: Fix Ghana or keep killing us - #FixTheCountry campaigner

- Akufo-Addo must de-escalate situation in Ejura - Mahama

Daily Guide

- Too much political intolerance- Kan Dapaah

- Violence in Ejura over murder

Republic Press

- You’re foolish! - Enraged Ken Agyapong descends on Anas’ lawyer

- Bullets fly in Ejura as trigger-happy soldiers open fire on residents

Ghanaian Times

- Irate youth clash with police, military at Ejura: 2 killed, 4 injured…following murder of #FixTheCountry activist

- Pantang Hospital closed down after demo by murders, doctors

