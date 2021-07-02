Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic



Making Accra Work: Massive clean-up at Agbogbloshie



‘Appoint Information Officers to facilitate RTI Law’



Daily Guide



CJ bounces Opuni, trail moves on

Dredged Odaw, Korle Lagoon checking floods



The Daily Statesman



Antwi-Danso , 2 others probe Ejura disturbances



Bawumia hails BoG ‘game changer’ gold purchase



The Finder



55,000 to enjoy GH₵ 85 million scholarship for next academic year beginning September – Registrar



Freight forwarders bare teeth as shipping lines over illegal and outrageous charges



B&FT



Coca-Cola donates GH₵ 746,955 TO Covid-19 Private Sector Fund

PURC goes digital to take timely utility decisions



The Ghanaian Observer



President Akufo-Addo, Veep and GBA observe Martyrs’ day



Chief Imam calls for calm over Ejura disturbances



Ghanaian Times



Ejura killings: One more suspect in police grips



Agbogbloshie market goes down at last!



