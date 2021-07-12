Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines
Ghanaian Times:
- 2021 population census ends today…GSS begins mop-up exercise today
- Pastor drowns performing religious rites in Offinso river
Chronicle:
- We didn’t approve salaries for First and second ladies - Emolument Committee Member
- Parliament to investigate Sputnik V vaccine purchase
Daily Post:
- Mahama kicks against First Lady’s salary
- Intelligence failure & the flippant resort to the military to handle civil matters led to Ejura killings - Dr. Randy Abbey
Daily Guide:
- Exume Ejura victims for bullets - Baako
- Executives, MPs salaries revealed
Herald:
- Okudzeto Ablakwa wants US$28M MPs car loans withdrawn
- Defense Minister hides identities of Wa soldiers..cover up suspects in abuse of residents
Daily Graphic:
- 80% households covered in census..mop up scheduled for July 12-18
- Student fingered in Accra Academy fire outbreaks