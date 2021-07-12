Today at the news stands

0
Stories making the headlines

Ghanaian Times:

- 2021 population census ends today…GSS begins mop-up exercise today

- Pastor drowns performing religious rites in Offinso river

Chronicle:

- We didn’t approve salaries for First and second ladies - Emolument Committee Member

- Parliament to investigate Sputnik V vaccine purchase

Daily Post:

- Mahama kicks against First Lady’s salary

- Intelligence failure & the flippant resort to the military to handle civil matters led to Ejura killings - Dr. Randy Abbey

Daily Guide:

- Exume Ejura victims for bullets - Baako

- Executives, MPs salaries revealed

Herald:

- Okudzeto Ablakwa wants US$28M MPs car loans withdrawn

- Defense Minister hides identities of Wa soldiers..cover up suspects in abuse of residents

Daily Graphic:

- 80% households covered in census..mop up scheduled for July 12-18

- Student fingered in Accra Academy fire outbreaks

