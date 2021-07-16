Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines
Daily Graphic:
Planting for Food struggles for survival - Flagship programme partners owed huge debts - Minister
Pirates on rampage in Gulf of Guinea - Abduct Ghanaian fishing vessel crew
Sputnik vaccine suppliers pull out, Minister of Health discloses
Daily Guide:
Moesha drama unfolds
Blood on JB killers' hands
Ejura, political bed - military needed
Chiefs push for Ameyaw in Dormaa West
Dubai Sheikh's Sputnik contract cancelled
The Informer:
The legacy of a visionary leader - Mills 'resurrects' as Ghanaians call for implementation of CRC Report
Sputnik V procurement 'yaamutu' as public anger downs dea
B&FT:
Mid-year budget: Tell us the impact of newly introduced taxes - Prof Quartey
Calls for acquisition of vessels for shipping line intensify
The Chronicle:
Ofori-Atta gives financial clearance to recruit over 11k into Immigration, Police, others
'Kidnapped' Apinto chief appears
Wife kills 100yr-old hubby with pestle
The Business Finder:
Ecobank, GCB Bank controlled 23.9% of deposits in the banking industry in 2020 - Tesah Capital research
TUC yet to apologise to Rebecca and Samira
COVID-19 deaths in Africa surge more than 40% over previous week
Weekend Today Newspaper: