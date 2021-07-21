Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines in newspapers;

Daily Graphic



I'm committed to free media – President reaffirms at Eid prayers Akoto Ampaw responds to Akwasi Afrifa



Daily Guide



CID grills $5million 'bribe' lawyer; its crazy says Sheshe 7 dangerous robbers caged



The Daily Statesman



New NPA boss outlines plans for petroleum downstream industry Covid-19 still with us – President cautions against disregard for protocols

B&FT



MTN is Business of the Decade at Millennium Excellence Awards Businesses unhappy with delay in forming Tax Appeals Board



The Finder



Gov't to create 1m jobs in 3 years We are willing to participate in Ghana, Nigeria Trade discourse – GNBC



Republic Press



Akufo-Addo's lawyer breaks silence on $5m bribery saga Economy on track – Akufo-Addo

The Meridian



Ngleshie Alata sits on time bomb! – As chieftaincy bloodbath looms What crude nonsense! – Kweku Baako fumes at Kennedy Agyapong



Junior Graphic



Assign boys, girls equal work at home