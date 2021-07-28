0
Menu
News

Today at the news stands

Newspapers Newsstand File photo of newspapers

Photos (6)

Wed, 28 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines in newspapers;

Daily Graphic

Majority Leader urges bipartisan review of Petroleum Act

Ghanaian Times

Ejura probe report: We'll not spare offenders, Interior Minister assures

The Crusading Guide

Sweeping reforms at National Security Ministry; 3-days workshop underway to educate personnel

The Finder

BOST to pay GHS9.9m plus 30% annual interest since 2011 to Hask Oil as judgment debt

Republic Press

Assin North MP hot as Supreme Court throws out his application

Junior Graphic

Girls shares ordeal living in orphanage

Source: www.ghanaweb.com