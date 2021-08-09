Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;
Daily Graphic
We’re building consensus on appointment of MMDCEs – President
Job scam-hit Labour Ministry
Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021
Daily Guide
NDC goes after ET Mensah
We shall support you for Dagbon development – Ya-Na to Nana
The Daily Statesman
Greater Accra Regional Minister needs the support of all
Let’s consolidate Dagbon peace – President Akufo-Addo
The Custodian
Health Minister was honest with us – Afenyo-Markin tells MPs
NDC plots mayhem towards 2024 polls
B&FT
Miners question why they should pay energy recovery levy
IEA calls for greater clarity regarding energy and financial sector debts
The Finder
2 projects costing GH¢13.34m commissioned
Public debt, cedi management has been on of the best – Dr Bawumia
The Meridian
Assin North by-elections: NDC plans to cause deadly violence leaked
1D1F: Nana Addo opens Savelugu Rice Factory
Republic Press
Sputnik V deal: Agyemang-Manu under fire
Man stabs wife to death over divorce
