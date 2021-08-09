Today at the news stands

File photo - Headlines of Newspapers at the stands

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic



We’re building consensus on appointment of MMDCEs – President



Job scam-hit Labour Ministry



Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021



Daily Guide



NDC goes after ET Mensah



We shall support you for Dagbon development – Ya-Na to Nana

Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021



The Daily Statesman



Greater Accra Regional Minister needs the support of all



Let’s consolidate Dagbon peace – President Akufo-Addo



Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021



The Custodian



Health Minister was honest with us – Afenyo-Markin tells MPs

NDC plots mayhem towards 2024 polls



Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021



B&FT



Miners question why they should pay energy recovery levy



IEA calls for greater clarity regarding energy and financial sector debts



Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021



The Finder

2 projects costing GH¢13.34m commissioned



Public debt, cedi management has been on of the best – Dr Bawumia



Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021



The Meridian



Assin North by-elections: NDC plans to cause deadly violence leaked



1D1F: Nana Addo opens Savelugu Rice Factory



Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021

Republic Press



Sputnik V deal: Agyemang-Manu under fire



Man stabs wife to death over divorce



Today's front pages: Monday, August 9, 2021