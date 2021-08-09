Today at the news stands

0
Mon, 9 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic

We’re building consensus on appointment of MMDCEs – President

Job scam-hit Labour Ministry

Daily Guide

NDC goes after ET Mensah

We shall support you for Dagbon development – Ya-Na to Nana

The Daily Statesman

Greater Accra Regional Minister needs the support of all

Let’s consolidate Dagbon peace – President Akufo-Addo

The Custodian

Health Minister was honest with us – Afenyo-Markin tells MPs

NDC plots mayhem towards 2024 polls

B&FT

Miners question why they should pay energy recovery levy

IEA calls for greater clarity regarding energy and financial sector debts

The Finder

2 projects costing GH¢13.34m commissioned

Public debt, cedi management has been on of the best – Dr Bawumia

The Meridian

Assin North by-elections: NDC plans to cause deadly violence leaked

1D1F: Nana Addo opens Savelugu Rice Factory

Republic Press

Sputnik V deal: Agyemang-Manu under fire

Man stabs wife to death over divorce

