News

Today at the news stands

Fri, 24 Sep 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Headlines from today's dailies include:

Daily Graphic

Accra Shuttle bounces back in October

Bia, Tano rivers clear up

Innovate to address housing challenges - Asenso-Boakye charges industry players

Daily Guide

T'di woman not pregnant, suspected 'self kidnap'

Nana wants AU to be part of G20

Tano river recovering

Ghanaian Times

Police arrest three suspects

Public reacts to fast-growing population following 2021 census report

US govt pledges 1.3m Pfizer vaccines to Ghana - US veep assures president

Republic Press

New twist in T'di 'kidnap' saga

I took hall post to survive in Presec - Bryan Acheampong

UTAG threatens another strike

Business24

Cocobod eye productivity increase after record crop

Prez decries 'vaccines as tool for immigration control'

GEPA, MoTI court youthful investors to cocoa sector

