Today at the news stands

File photo of newspapers

Here are some of the newspaper headlines for today, September 30, 2021:

Chronicle:



Police declare war on robbers..another 2 gunned down



Suspects in free for all fight with police



Kumasi enmeshed in filth as Zoomlion fails to evacuate waste



Ghanaian Times:

Heavy rains cut off 46 communities in B/R..bridge washed away, essential services inaccessible to residents



396 suspected criminals grabbed in A/R..792 motorcycles impounded



Daily Guide:



Ejura report: Kaaka witness lied



2 robbers killed, 4 escape, 1 grabbed

Judges, magistrates cry over allowance



Daily Graphic:



Accra-Tema motorway potholes patched



Make health facilities audit report public - Minority challenges government



Business Finder:

AfCFTA: More awareness key - Private sector, diaspora and academia must team up



Ghana will have food in abundance next year - Dr



Find photos of the papers in our photo gallery