Today at the news stands

Thu, 30 Sep 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the newspaper headlines for today, September 30, 2021:

Chronicle:

Police declare war on robbers..another 2 gunned down

Suspects in free for all fight with police

Kumasi enmeshed in filth as Zoomlion fails to evacuate waste

Ghanaian Times:

Heavy rains cut off 46 communities in B/R..bridge washed away, essential services inaccessible to residents

396 suspected criminals grabbed in A/R..792 motorcycles impounded

Daily Guide:

Ejura report: Kaaka witness lied

2 robbers killed, 4 escape, 1 grabbed

Judges, magistrates cry over allowance

Daily Graphic:

Accra-Tema motorway potholes patched

Make health facilities audit report public - Minority challenges government

Business Finder:

AfCFTA: More awareness key - Private sector, diaspora and academia must team up

Ghana will have food in abundance next year - Dr

