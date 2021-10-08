Today at the news stands

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today
Daily Guide
Nana Addo opens 7 factories in 2 months
Bawumia fetes lepers on birthday
Railway Authority in land grab
Informer
Procurement of Presidential jet: Public anger looms, Nitiwul's 'you can't shower' argument worsens matters
Akufo Addo promises to transform Ghana before expiration of second term
Gender Minister sacked
Daily Graphic
Mining train heads North; Govt commits to stringent regulation
Police address insecurity in cocoa sector
Sackey is first female AMA boss
More throw support behind anti-LGBTQI+ bill
Ghanaian Observer
Ghana on the verge of bumper maize harvest
Bawumia celebrates 58th birthday with cured lepers
Govt to regulate emerging mining industry in the northern sector - Lands Minister
Akufo Addo inaugurates Okere Assembly Office complex
Chronicle
Christians roar: Go against anti-gay bill and risk our votes
Mining industry regulations to be enhanced - Minister
Make cigarettes extremely expensive - VALD
Juju fails suspected robber
