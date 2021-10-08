Today at the news stands

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Guide



Nana Addo opens 7 factories in 2 months



Bawumia fetes lepers on birthday



Railway Authority in land grab



Informer

Procurement of Presidential jet: Public anger looms, Nitiwul's 'you can't shower' argument worsens matters



Akufo Addo promises to transform Ghana before expiration of second term



Gender Minister sacked



Daily Graphic



Mining train heads North; Govt commits to stringent regulation

Police address insecurity in cocoa sector



Sackey is first female AMA boss



More throw support behind anti-LGBTQI+ bill



Ghanaian Observer



Ghana on the verge of bumper maize harvest

Bawumia celebrates 58th birthday with cured lepers



Govt to regulate emerging mining industry in the northern sector - Lands Minister



Akufo Addo inaugurates Okere Assembly Office complex



Chronicle



Christians roar: Go against anti-gay bill and risk our votes

Mining industry regulations to be enhanced - Minister



Make cigarettes extremely expensive - VALD



Juju fails suspected robber



