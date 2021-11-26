Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines in newspapers;
The Chronicle:
*'Poor' Adawso lady on cloud 9 after receiving surprise telephone call from IGP
* We will track reassigning of toll booth workers - NYA
*Okyem Aboagye advises Wontumi: Step down
Daily Guide:
* GHS620m trial Ato Essien claims sleep disorder, escapes arrest
* 9 killed in mining pit in WR
* Health Minister laments vaccine politics
* Abu Jinapor rattles NDC MPs with figures
* Klopp denies AFCON insult
* Man U gets interim boss
Ghanaian Times:
* 4 former African presidents to attend security forum in Accra next month
* Over 100 illegal structures go down as Ablekuma West Assembly takes steps to protect lagoon
* Prof Atuguba to push Parliament to pass anti-adultery bill into law
B&FT:
* Increase SSNIT contribution to 17.4% to avert collapse - ACRR
* AGI welcomes benchmark values reversal, urges GUTA to cooperate in country's interest
* Prudential Life Insurance launches PruRide 2021
Daily Graphic:
* Fast-track textbooks procurement - Publishers tell GES
* Why Kaneshie is drowning in floods
* 2022 budget proffers solutions - NUGS, TUC state positions
* ADB, others support Farmers Day
* Disasters in North East Region: 3 killed in robbery